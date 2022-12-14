CHANGE LANGUAGE
Go First Plane Suffers Technical Snag
1-MIN READ

Go First Plane Suffers Technical Snag

PTI

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 23:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Discussions are also going on with domestic airlines to reduce the number of flights operated during peak hours at the airport, especially at T3 (File Image)

A Go First spokesperson confirmed the mid-air turnback of its Mumbai-Goa flight "due to technical reasons"

A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.

A Go First spokesperson confirmed the mid-air turnback of its Mumbai-Goa flight “due to technical reasons".

“There were 182 passengers onboard the aircraft," he said.

The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turn back due to vent avionics fault.

The official said that the DGCA will be launching a probe into the incident.

The aircraft was released under MEL (Minimum Equipment List), the airline said and added that it departed at 8.20 pm.

first published:December 14, 2022, 23:10 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 23:10 IST