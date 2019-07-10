'Go to the Gallery': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Chides MPs for Talking During Proceedings
Om Birla said the behaviour was unacceptable and his announcement was met by support from members thumping their desk.
Newly-elected Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla, conducts proceedings during its first session, at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday asked MPs not to talk when proceedings of the House are on, saying it was unacceptable.
Birla also told members to go to the gallery, "which is just two steps away" if they desire to talk to other members.
"I have seen the tendency of some members of talking to each other while sitting in their seats as well as while standing. This is your House. If you want to run this House like that way, I can do that. But is that correct," he asked.
"Such things are not acceptable. I will not allow anyone to talk while sitting in the House and while standing. The gallery is just two steps away. If you want to talk, go to the gallery," he said.
The Speaker's announcement was supported by members thumping the desk.
Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay asked the Speaker to be strict, saying this habit of MPs has been going on for long and will not change so easily. "You have to keep telling them regularly," he said.
