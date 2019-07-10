Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Go to the Gallery': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Chides MPs for Talking During Proceedings

Om Birla said the behaviour was unacceptable and his announcement was met by support from members thumping their desk.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Go to the Gallery': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Chides MPs for Talking During Proceedings
Newly-elected Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla, conducts proceedings during its first session, at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday asked MPs not to talk when proceedings of the House are on, saying it was unacceptable.

Birla also told members to go to the gallery, "which is just two steps away" if they desire to talk to other members.

"I have seen the tendency of some members of talking to each other while sitting in their seats as well as while standing. This is your House. If you want to run this House like that way, I can do that. But is that correct," he asked.

"Such things are not acceptable. I will not allow anyone to talk while sitting in the House and while standing. The gallery is just two steps away. If you want to talk, go to the gallery," he said.

The Speaker's announcement was supported by members thumping the desk.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay asked the Speaker to be strict, saying this habit of MPs has been going on for long and will not change so easily. "You have to keep telling them regularly," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram