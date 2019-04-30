English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa 12th Result 2019: GBHSE HSSC Announced at gbshse.gov.in; 87.59 Percent Passed
The Goa Board 12th result 2019 was released by GBHSSE 1on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Goa 12th Result 2019 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the Goa Board 12th Result 2019 or the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2019. The Goa Board 12th result 2019 was released by GBHSSE 1on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.gov.in.
The Goa Board Class 12 examination was successfully conducted by the GBSHSE for the academic year 2018-19. The examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. Students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.
Goa 12th Result 2019 Statistics
Total Number of students appeared - 17829
Number of students passed - 15616
Number of Students Failed - 2210
Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth to check the Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Download your Goa 12th Result 2019 for future reference.
Students can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 via SMS
Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS
SMS - RESULT
GOA12 ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 result shall also be available in SMS format. Students have to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 result as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.
Last year, the GHSHSE board has declared the Goa Plus Two Result 2019 on May 10 and recoded an overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared and as many as 15,172 passed the examination. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.
The Goa Board Class 12 examination was successfully conducted by the GBSHSE for the academic year 2018-19. The examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. Students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.
Goa 12th Result 2019 Statistics
Total Number of students appeared - 17829
Number of students passed - 15616
Number of Students Failed - 2210
Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth to check the Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Download your Goa 12th Result 2019 for future reference.
Students can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 via SMS
Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS
SMS - RESULT
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 result shall also be available in SMS format. Students have to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 result as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.
Last year, the GHSHSE board has declared the Goa Plus Two Result 2019 on May 10 and recoded an overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared and as many as 15,172 passed the examination. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
- Pakistan's 'Tyrion Lannister' Longs to Fight in Battle of Winterfell
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
- NASA Believes an Asteroid Could Crash Into Earth in Your Lifetime
- Amazon Pay Lets You Make Instant P2P Money Transfers Using UPI, But Only if You Are on Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results