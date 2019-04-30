Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goa 12th Result 2019: GBHSE HSSC Announced at gbshse.gov.in; 87.59 Percent Passed

The Goa Board 12th result 2019 was released by GBHSSE 1on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Goa 12th Result 2019 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the Goa Board 12th Result 2019 or the GBSHSE HSSC Result 2019. The Goa Board 12th result 2019 was released by GBHSSE 1on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.gov.in.

The Goa Board Class 12 examination was successfully conducted by the GBSHSE for the academic year 2018-19. The examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. Students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.

Goa 12th Result 2019 Statistics

Total Number of students appeared - 17829
Number of students passed - 15616
Number of Students Failed - 2210

Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth to check the Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Result 2019

Step 4: Download your Goa 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

Students can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 via SMS

Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS
SMS - RESULTGOA12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 result shall also be available in SMS format. Students have to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 result as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.

Last year, the GHSHSE board has declared the Goa Plus Two Result 2019 on May 10 and recoded an overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared and as many as 15,172 passed the examination. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
