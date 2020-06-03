INDIA

40 People from Containment Zone Test Positive for Coronavirus in Goa's Vasco Town

Image for representation.

"Local transmission" of the virus has happened due to the fault of one family residing in the locality, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
As many as 40 people from a COVID-19 containment zone in Goa tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"Local transmission" of the virus has happened due to the fault of one family residing in the locality, he said. With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 65, the chief minister said.

The family members consulted a private medical practitioner after developing COVID-19 symptoms, he said. "They should have gone to a coronavirus testing centre, the chief minister said.

The state government on Monday declared Mangor Hill area of Vasco town in South Goa district as a containment zone after six members of a family tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, 200 samples were collected from the area and results of 40 of them came out positive on Wednesday, the chief minister said. Those who came in contact with the infected persons are also being tested, he said.

There are some 2,000 people living in the locality and they will be tested in a phased manner, he said. The entire area has been cordoned off and no one is allowed to move out of it, he said.

Till Tuesday, 57 COVID-19 patients in the state were discharged after recovery, as per official figures. The state has not reported any death due to the disease so far.


