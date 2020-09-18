Goa AAP Convenor Elvis Gomes Steps Down From Post

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa convenor Elvis Gomes on Friday stepped down from his post, claiming he would be working for the party at grassroots level in the BJP-ruled state. Announcing his resignation from the post at a press conference here, Gomes said his colleague and senior leader leader Rahul Mahambrey has been nominated as convenor of the Goa unit till further announcement.

The former bureaucrat was the AAP’s chief ministerial face during the 2017 Goa Assembly election. The Delhi-headquartered party had contested on 39 out of the 40 Assembly seats, but drew a blank.

No one should read between the lines about my decision to step down as convener of the AAP Goa unit. I have taken the decision in the interest of the party as I want to work at grassroots level, he said. Gomes claimed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been gaining popularity among the people of Goa, who he said, are witnessing “failure” of the Pramod Sawant-led government on every front.

Gomes said “failure” of the BJP government to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure proper treatment of patients has put a question mark on its ability to govern. Thereare not enough beds in COVID-19 hospitals. Even private hospitals designated as COVID-19 facilities are full, he said.

The AAP leader alleged private healthcare players are overcharging COVID-19 patients.

