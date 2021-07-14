Goa Again Reports Zero Covid-19 Deaths in Last 24 Hours; 227 Fresh Cases

With the addition of 227 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,69,215 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said. At least 171 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,64,326, while the toll stood at 3,101, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The coastal state currently has 1,788 patients undergoing treatment, he said. With 5,651 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,84,237, he added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,215, new cases 227, death toll 3,101, discharged 1,64,326, active cases 1,788, samples tested till date 9,84,237.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here