Goa Band Members Arrested for Hurting Religious Sentiments, Chanting 'Om' with Abusive Language
Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak and Nirmala Ravindera, members of the band `Dastaan', were arrested under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.
Image for representation.
Panaji: Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here.
Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak and Nirmala Ravindera, members of the band 'Dastaan', were arrested under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (hurting religious feelings).
Venkat Krishna Kunduru, a lawyer, had filed a complaint against them, said a senior police official.
The band insulted the Hindu religion by mixing chanting of `Om' and abusive language, the complainant alleged. All four were released on bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each, the police officer added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'