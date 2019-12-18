Goa Band Members Arrested for Hurting Religious Sentiments, Chanting 'Om' with Abusive Language

Panaji: Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here.

Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak and Nirmala Ravindera, members of the band 'Dastaan', were arrested under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (hurting religious feelings).

Venkat Krishna Kunduru, a lawyer, had filed a complaint against them, said a senior police official.

The band insulted the Hindu religion by mixing chanting of `Om' and abusive language, the complainant alleged. All four were released on bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each, the police officer added.

