Goa Band Members Arrested for Hurting Religious Sentiments, Chanting 'Om' with Abusive Language

Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak and Nirmala Ravindera, members of the band `Dastaan', were arrested under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
Goa Band Members Arrested for Hurting Religious Sentiments, Chanting 'Om' with Abusive Language
Image for representation.

Panaji: Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here.

Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak and Nirmala Ravindera, members of the band 'Dastaan', were arrested under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (hurting religious feelings).

Venkat Krishna Kunduru, a lawyer, had filed a complaint against them, said a senior police official.

The band insulted the Hindu religion by mixing chanting of `Om' and abusive language, the complainant alleged. All four were released on bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each, the police officer added.

