English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Goa Bans Fish Import till July-end After Formalin Scare
The ban will continue till the end of this month when restrictions imposed on fishing along the western coast end, Parrikar said.
Representative image.
Panaji: The Goa government on Wednesday banned the import of fish from outside the state till the end of this month, in view of the scare of formalin being found in it.
"Instructions would be issued at Goa's borders not to
allow fish-laden trucks from outside the state," Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters here.
The ban will continue till the end of this month when restrictions imposed on fishing along the western coast end, Parrikar said.
The move comes after the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had earlier confirmed the presence of the organic compound in fish imported from other states.
The agency, however, had later said the toxic chemical — used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries — was "on par" with its naturally-occurring levels in the sampled fishes and there was no added amount of it.
The chief minister said the ban, imposed under the Food and Drugs Administration Act, would eliminate all fears of the presence of formalin content in fish.
"Local fish is available in enough quantity for consumption. The ban on fishing will be lifted on August 1. There will be no issue after that," he said, directing regular checks of fruits and vegetables.
If any preservatives were found in food items, they would also be banned, he added.
Also Watch
"Instructions would be issued at Goa's borders not to
allow fish-laden trucks from outside the state," Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters here.
The ban will continue till the end of this month when restrictions imposed on fishing along the western coast end, Parrikar said.
The move comes after the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had earlier confirmed the presence of the organic compound in fish imported from other states.
The agency, however, had later said the toxic chemical — used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries — was "on par" with its naturally-occurring levels in the sampled fishes and there was no added amount of it.
The chief minister said the ban, imposed under the Food and Drugs Administration Act, would eliminate all fears of the presence of formalin content in fish.
"Local fish is available in enough quantity for consumption. The ban on fishing will be lifted on August 1. There will be no issue after that," he said, directing regular checks of fruits and vegetables.
If any preservatives were found in food items, they would also be banned, he added.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Skip Juventus' Pre-season Tour in US
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
- Model Breastfeeds Baby on Catwalk — And Stirs Debate