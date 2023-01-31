CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Goa: Barge Sinks off Mormugao Port, All Eight Crew Members Rescued

PTI

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 00:00 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

A video of the incident showed crew members being rescued when the barge had tilted partially. (Representative Image: News18 file)

Barge 'Rio Martina-3', which was carrying cargo from a transshipper, sank at the outer anchorage of the port in the evening

Eight crew members were rescued on Monday after a half-loaded barge sank at Mormugao Port in Goa on Monday, a police official said.

Barge ‘Rio Martina-3’, which was carrying cargo from a transshipper, sank at the outer anchorage of the port in the evening, he said.

“All eight crew members were rescued by other smaller ships operating in the area. The cause of the sinking is being probed," he said.

A video of the incident showed crew members being rescued when the barge had tilted partially.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
