Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Goa Beach Shack Worker Gets 10 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment in Scarlett Keeling Murder Case

Scarlett (15), who was holidaying in Goa with her mother and siblings, was found dead on the popular beach in February 2008. The cause of death, according to the autopsy report, was drowning.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Goa Beach Shack Worker Gets 10 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment in Scarlett Keeling Murder Case
Representative image.
Loading...

Panaji: Eleven years after the bruised body of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling was found on Goa's Anjuna beach, the Bombay High Court Friday sentenced a shack worker to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with her death.

A division bench of justices RD Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan had held Samson D'Souza guilty on July 17 for "culpable homicide not amounting to murder" and molestation, among other charges.

The bench had overturned the verdict of Goa Children's Court which had acquitted D'Souza, but upheld the acquittal of second accused Placido Carvalho.

Scarlett (15), who was holidaying in Goa with her mother and siblings, was found dead on the popular beach on February 18, 2008. The cause of death, according to the autopsy report, was drowning.

Initial investigation was conducted by Goa Police. However, Scarlett's mother Fiona Mackeown alleged that the probe was "shabby".

The state government then handed over the case to the CBI.

D'Souza, who worked at a beach-side shack, and Carvalho, a suspected drug dealer, were first arrested, based on witnesses' accounts, by Goa Police.

The CBI named both of them in its charge sheet, claiming they drugged the girl and sexually abused her.

Trial court judge Vandana Tendulkar acquitted both the men in 2016, a verdict the CBI challenged.

The Goa bench of the high court two days ago held D'Souza guilty under IPC sections 328 (for administering drugs), 354 (outraging modesty), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and for child abuse under section 8 (2) of the Goa Children's Act.

D'Souza was present in the courtroom Friday. His lawyer sought a stay to the sentence for 12 weeks so that he could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The bench rejected the plea. D'Souza was sent to judicial custody and would be shifted to a prison at Colvale in North Goa district.

Senior lawyer Vikram Varma, who represented Scarlett's mother, said justice has been finally delivered.

The sentence would send a signal that law and order in Goa's beaches should not be violated, he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram