Goa Beaches to Reopen for Swimming Tomorrow with 24 ‘No Selfie’ Zones
With Monsoon waning and post-monsoon showers receding, state appointed lifeguard agency, has started the process of setting up safe swim-zones along the state's coastline.
Panaji: Weeks after the seas off Goa beaches were rendered "unsafe", the popular haunts will formally open for swimming from November 1 with 24 'no-selfie' zones, a state agency said here on Wednesday.
With Monsoon waning and post-monsoon showers receding, state appointed Drishti Lifesaving lifeguard agency, has started the process of setting up safe swim-zones along the state's coastline, a statement issued said.
Cyclonic winds had triggered underwater and rip currents in the seas that had led to the deferring.
"Starting November 1, all beaches will be open for swimming and beach activity," Drishti said.
The agency maps the weather and sea conditions each morning and accordingly sets up safe swim-zones along the beaches which are manned by its 600-strong lifeguard force.
Although most beaches in Goa are safe, Drishti advises all to adhere to some basic safety measures -- ideally swim only in the swim-zones marked with red and yellow flags. Non swim-zones are marked with red flags.
There are signage at the entrance of each beach enlisting safety tips, the statement said, adding that 24 'no-selfie' zones had been identified to prevent accidents.
Goa is one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country and attracts nearly eight million tourists, of which half a million are foreigners.
