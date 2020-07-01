INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Goa BJP MLA Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Share this:

A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.

The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading