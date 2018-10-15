Goa BJP's Website Says 'Pakistan Zindabad', Hacker Taunts Catch If You Can

The official website of the Goa BJP was reportedly hacked on Monday afternoon. The landing page of the website, which now says “website under maintenance”, was a white screen that read “#HACKED” and “PAKISTAN ZINDABAD”.The hacker also gave an email id - catch.if.you.can@Hotmail.com - and a name Muhammad Bilal to send the investigators on a witch hunt, the Quint reported.‘TEAM PCE’ was mentioned at the bottom of the page, giving the impression that it has been hacked by a group. The website is currently being retrieved. Earlier in April, website of J&K BJP was hacked for some time.