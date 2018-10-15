GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Goa BJP's Website Says 'Pakistan Zindabad', Hacker Taunts Catch If You Can

The website is currently being retrieved.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
Goa BJP's Website Says 'Pakistan Zindabad', Hacker Taunts Catch If You Can
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The official website of the Goa BJP was reportedly hacked on Monday afternoon. The landing page of the website, which now says “website under maintenance”, was a white screen that read “#HACKED” and “PAKISTAN ZINDABAD”.

The hacker also gave an email id - catch.if.you.can@Hotmail.com - and a name Muhammad Bilal to send the investigators on a witch hunt, the Quint reported.

‘TEAM PCE’ was mentioned at the bottom of the page, giving the impression that it has been hacked by a group. The website is currently being retrieved. Earlier in April, website of J&K BJP was hacked for some time.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
