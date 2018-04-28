The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), will announce the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Result 2018 on April 25. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Board Class 12 results 2018 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. The GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Goa Board Class 12th exams 2018 from 5 March - 26 March. The GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be also be available on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students must follow the following steps to check GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018: Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in Step 2: Look for the link that says GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference. Last year in 2017, the Goa HSSC Exam Results were announced in April. Previously, around 40 thousand students sat for the HSSC and SSC exams held by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in 2017. To check the GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites. Students can get the Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS. SMS - RESULTGOA12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263 In 2017, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education HSSC exam was 89%.