Goa Board Exam 2019: GBSHSE Postpones Class 12 Examination Scheduled on March 18. Details Here

The Goa board had scheduled examination for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation/ Co-operation (CWSN) on March 18.

Updated:March 18, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Goa Board Exam 2019: GBSHSE Postpones Class 12 Examination Scheduled on March 18. Details Here
Representative image
GBSHSE Goa Board Exam | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or the GBSHSE has postponed the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination scheduled for today (March 18). The HSSC postponed the class 12 examination to March 27 as the state mourns for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The Goa board had scheduled examination for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation/ Co-operation (CWSN) on March 18. The examination for the aforementioned papers will be conducted on March 27.

Goa Chief Minister and former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at his private residence in Panaji on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. The state government has declared a seven-day mourning for the CM’s sad demise.

The examination for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation papers is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and for Co-operation (CWSN) is from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Despite the postponement of the exam, the schedule for all other exams remains the same.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
