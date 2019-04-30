Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: GBHSE Declared Class 12 Results at ghshse.gov.in; Websites to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: GBHSE Declared Class 12 Results at ghshse.gov.in; Websites to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Goa HSSC 12th Result 2019 | The Goa 12th Result 2019, GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.

The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. If the website takes time to load students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.

Goa 12th Result 2019 Statistics

Total Number of students appeared - 17829
Number of students passed - 15616
Number of Students Failed - 2210

Steps to check your Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a link that says GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Step 4: Enter the required details asked in Goa HSSC Results 2019 new tab

Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Results 2019

Candidates can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 through a SMS and an email. To get the class 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format, they are required to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.

Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS

SMS - RESULTGOA12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

For the previous year, 2018, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 and recorded overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared in the examination and as many as 15,172 passed the Goa HSSC Exam. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram