English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: GBHSE Reveals Date of 12th Results at ghshse.gov.in; List of Websites to Check
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Goa HSSC 12th Result 2019 | The Goa 12th Result 2019, GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on April 30 at 11 am. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.
The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. If the website takes time to load students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.
Steps to check your Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a link that says GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the required details asked in Goa HSSC Results 2019 new tab
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Results 2019
Candidates can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 through a SMS and an email. To get the class 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format, they are required to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.
Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS
SMS - RESULT
GOA12 ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
For the previous year, 2018, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 and recorded overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared in the examination and as many as 15,172 passed the Goa HSSC Exam. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.
The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. If the website takes time to load students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.
Steps to check your Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a link that says GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the required details asked in Goa HSSC Results 2019 new tab
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Results 2019
Candidates can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 through a SMS and an email. To get the class 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format, they are required to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.
Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS
SMS - RESULT
For the previous year, 2018, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 and recorded overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared in the examination and as many as 15,172 passed the Goa HSSC Exam. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Kicks Off Mega Rally in Varanasi, Day Before Nomination
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Kicks Off Mega Rally in Varanasi, Day Before Nomination
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Kendall Jenner Makes Stunning Debut on Vogue Russia Cover, See Pics
- Twitter Users Try Their 'Hand' at This ‘Simple’ DIY Sketch, Fail Miserably
- IPL 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out For The Season Due to Shoulder Injury
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results