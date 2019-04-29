English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa Board HSSC Result 2019: GBHSE to Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow at ghshse.gov.in; Websites to Check
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Goa HSSC 12th Result 2019 | The Goa 12th Result 2019, GBSHSE 12th Result 2019 will be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on April 30 (tomorrow) at 11 am. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in.
The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar. If the website takes time to load students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net.
Steps to check your Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa HSSC Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Look for a link that says GBSHSE 12th Result 2019, Goa Class 12 Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the required details asked in Goa HSSC Results 2019 new tab
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Results 2019
Candidates can also check their Goa HSSC Result 2019 through a SMS and an email. To get the class 12th Goa Result 2019 via SMS or an email format, they are required to complete the ‘Pre-Register for Board Result’ process by entering the required details at GBSHSE’s official website. Once, correct details are filled and accepted, you will receive the Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 as a SMS and an email at your registered phone number and email id.
Get Your Goa HSSC Results 2019 - Goa Class 12 Result on SMS
SMS - RESULT
GOA12 ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
For the previous year, 2018, the GBSHSE declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 and recorded overall 17,893 student registration. Out of total, 16,521 students appeared in the examination and as many as 15,172 passed the Goa HSSC Exam. Around 2,064 students failed to qualify the examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
