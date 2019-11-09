Goa-bound Passenger Held at Delhi's IGI Airport With 10 Bullets
Ten live bullets of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the man who was supposed to board a flight to Goa. He was handed over to police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition.
Representative image. File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
New Delhi: A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his baggage, an official said.
Passenger R P Mishra was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 11 am on Friday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected "bullet-like objects" in his hand baggage, he said.
"Ten live bullets of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the man who was supposed to board a flight to Goa. He was handed over to police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition," the official said.
