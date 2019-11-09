Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa-bound Passenger Held at Delhi's IGI Airport With 10 Bullets

Ten live bullets of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the man who was supposed to board a flight to Goa. He was handed over to police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa-bound Passenger Held at Delhi's IGI Airport With 10 Bullets
Representative image. File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

New Delhi: A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 bullets in his baggage, an official said.

Passenger R P Mishra was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 11 am on Friday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected "bullet-like objects" in his hand baggage, he said.

"Ten live bullets of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the man who was supposed to board a flight to Goa. He was handed over to police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram