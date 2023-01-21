CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow With 240 Passengers Onboard Diverted to Uzbekistan After Bomb Threat: Report
1-MIN READ

Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow With 240 Passengers Onboard Diverted to Uzbekistan After Bomb Threat: Report

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 11:34 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space (File Photo: Reuters)

The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space (File Photo: Reuters)

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

A Goa-bound chartered flight flying from the Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers onboard was reportedly diverted to Uzbekistan early Saturday morning following a bomb threat, according to police officials.

According to PTI, the flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space, the official told PTI.

“It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

According to ANI, the Azur Air chartered flight was flying from Russia’s Perm International Airport to Goa. A total of 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew were onboard

The incident comes after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat two weeks ago.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 21, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 11:34 IST
Read More