Goa-Bound Flight From Moscow With 240 Passengers Onboard Diverted to Uzbekistan After Bomb Threat: Report

A Goa-bound chartered flight flying from the Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers onboard was reportedly diverted to Uzbekistan early Saturday morning following a bomb threat, according to police officials.

According to PTI, the flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

The flight - AZV2463 operated by Azur Air – had to be diverted before it entered the Indian air space, the official told PTI.

“It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

According to ANI, the Azur Air chartered flight was flying from Russia’s Perm International Airport to Goa. A total of 238 passengers, including 2 infants, and 7 crew were onboard

The incident comes after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat two weeks ago.

(With PTI Inputs)

