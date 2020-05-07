Goa Bureaucrat Slams Chetan Bhagat for Tweet on MHA's Coronavirus Circulars

A senior bureaucrat from Goa slammed writer Chetan Bhagat for his sarcastic tweet on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' circulars regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal on Wednesday reacted to Bhagat's sarcastic tweet about the MHA's orders and circulars on the pandemic.

In his tweet three days ago, Bhagat had said, "If you can understand MHA circulars, you can crack the Data Analysis and Comprehension of CAT or any other entrance exam in the world easily."

The IAS officer, who is currently part of the state government's efforts to help migrant labourers, took on Bhagat for his jibe.

"Civil services exams are among the toughest in the world. With patience, orders/circulars can easily be understood. Read calmly, because each word written in such orders matters."