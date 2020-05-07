INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Goa Bureaucrat Slams Chetan Bhagat for Tweet on MHA's Coronavirus Circulars

File photo of Chetan Bhagat.

File photo of Chetan Bhagat.

The IAS officer, who is currently part of the state government's efforts to help migrant labourers, took on Bhagat for his jibe.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Share this:

A senior bureaucrat from Goa slammed writer Chetan Bhagat for his sarcastic tweet on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' circulars regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal on Wednesday reacted to Bhagat's sarcastic tweet about the MHA's orders and circulars on the pandemic.

In his tweet three days ago, Bhagat had said, "If you can understand MHA circulars, you can crack the Data Analysis and Comprehension of CAT or any other entrance exam in the world easily."

The IAS officer, who is currently part of the state government's efforts to help migrant labourers, took on Bhagat for his jibe.

"Civil services exams are among the toughest in the world. With patience, orders/circulars can easily be understood. Read calmly, because each word written in such orders matters."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading