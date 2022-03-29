Goa Cabinet Decides to Provide 3 Cooking Gas Cylinders Free to Households

The Goa government has said it will provide three cooking gas cylinders free of cost to households in the coastal state, as promised by the BJP in its election manifesto. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement on Monday after chairing the first meeting of the new cabinet, comprising him and eight other ministers. In a tweet on Monday evening, Sawant said, Chaired the first meeting after taking oath as CM.

The Cabinet has decided to formulate the 3 free cylinder scheme as promised in the BJP manifesto from the new financial year. Before the Goa Assembly elections held last month, the BJP had in its poll manifesto promised three LPG cylinders free of cost per year, if voted to power.

Sawant also told reporters on Monday that resumption of iron ore mining and creating employment were his priorities during the current tenure. On his opponents referring to him as an accidental CM, Sawant said this time he is elected and not selected as the state’s chief minister.

Sawant had taken charge of the top post in 2019 after the death of then CM Manohar Parrikar. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, which the BJP fought under Sawant’s leadership, the party won 20 seats in the 40-member House.

