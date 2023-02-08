Goa: Case Registered After National Flag Found by Roadside

Police on Wednesday registered a case against unknown persons for insulting the national flag after a dead rat was found wrapped in the tri-colour and dumped by the roadside in the city.

The local media carried a video of the dumped flag.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan tweeted a copy of the First Information Report registered against unknown persons under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.

The FIR, though, did not mention any dead animal.

Investigation was on, the SP tweeted.

