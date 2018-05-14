Goa CET 2018 Results Declared at dte.goa.gov.in, Sahas Shailesh Kamat Tops Exam

GCET 2018 results have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa on its official website – dte.goa.gov.in.DTE Goa had organized the Goa Common Entrance Test 2018 on 8th and 9th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to 1230 engineering seats at 5 engineering institutes, 120 pharmacy seats in 2 institutes and 100 nursing seats in the state.Sahas Shailesh Kamat has bagged the top rank in GCET 2018 followed by Ravindra Abhay Kudchadkar. Both the candidates have qualified JEE Main 2018 exam and are appearing for JEE Advanced 2018 on 20th May.Candidates who were awaiting the results of GCET 2018 can check their GCET 2018 result now by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dte.goa.gov.inStep 2 – Click on the notification that reads GCET 2018 RESULTS DECLAREDStep 3 – CTRL+F with your GCET 2018 Registration NumberStep 4 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further referencehttp://dte.goa.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/GCET2018results.pdfA total of 4,169 candidates had appeared for GCET 2018, out of which all candidates answered Physics and Chemistry papers, while only 3,235 candidates answered the Mathematics paper. Biology paper was earlier dropped by the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa.