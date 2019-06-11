Take the pledge to vote

Goa Chief Minister Saw Man Throwing Floral Offering in River. This is What He Did

The incident took place in the morning in North Goa when Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's convoy was heading towards the state capital. He spotted the person throwing flowers in the river, polluting it water, and stopped to admonish him.

June 11, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Saw Man Throwing Floral Offering in River. This is What He Did
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday reprimanded a man for throwing flowers offered to God in a river from a bridge near here.

The incident took place in the morning in North Goa when Sawant's convoy was heading towards the state capital. He spotted the person throwing flowers in the river, polluting it water, and stopped to admonish him. "Dont do this. At least dont do it again, Sawant was heard telling the man, who was on a scooter, in a video released by the CM on his Twitter account.

The chief minister was travelling from his village Sankhalim in North Goa to Panaji.



"Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya (floral offering made to God) in the river. "I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," Sawant tweeted.​
