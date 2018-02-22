GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Discharged From Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Parrikar has arrived in Goa after the discharge. Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Michael Lobo confirmed this development. Parrikar was being treated in Mumbai for pancreatitis since February 15.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged on Thursday from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar has arrived in Goa after the discharge. Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Michael Lobo confirmed this development. Parrikar was being treated in Mumbai for pancreatitis since February 15.

The annual Budget is scheduled to be tabled in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday. However, it is still not clear whether Parrikar would table it or not, Lobo said.

"Parrikar has arrived in Goa. It is a good piece of news that he has been discharged. But it is not still clear whether he would be tabling the budget," Lobo told reporters outside the Assembly.

"Parrikar has so much willpower that he has recovered, and if he thinks that he should table the budget, he will come and do it," he said.

After landing in Goa, Parrikar went to his residence in Panaji.

