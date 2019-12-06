Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Blames 'Sushegad' Attitude of Locals Who Don't Plant Onions for the Crisis

There was a time when Goans grew onion and other veggies, he said, speaking at a function at Porvorim near here on Friday.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Blames 'Sushegad' Attitude of Locals Who Don't Plant Onions for the Crisis
File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Twitter/@ANI)

Panaji: The Goans are generally praised for their 'Sushegad' (relaxed) attitude, but Chief Minister Pramod Sawant feels it is to be blamed for onion shortage and high prices, because people do not grow vegetables at home anymore.

There was a time when Goans grew onion and other veggies, he said, speaking at a function at Porvorim near here on Friday.

"The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being 'Sushegad'," Sawant said.

"Milk, vegetables, even flowers have to be imported from neighbouring states. Who is responsible for onion prices touching Rs 150 or 170 or 180? Rains? No. We are responsible because we do not plant onions," the chief minister added.

"All of us used to grow onions. Now we have stopped doing that. Can onion grow in Goa? It can still grow in Goa. Women in Goa used to plant onions, chillies and vegetables needed for the household all through the year," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram