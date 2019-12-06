Goa CM Pramod Sawant Blames 'Sushegad' Attitude of Locals Who Don't Plant Onions for the Crisis
There was a time when Goans grew onion and other veggies, he said, speaking at a function at Porvorim near here on Friday.
File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Twitter/@ANI)
Panaji: The Goans are generally praised for their 'Sushegad' (relaxed) attitude, but Chief Minister Pramod Sawant feels it is to be blamed for onion shortage and high prices, because people do not grow vegetables at home anymore.
There was a time when Goans grew onion and other veggies, he said, speaking at a function at Porvorim near here on Friday.
"The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being 'Sushegad'," Sawant said.
"Milk, vegetables, even flowers have to be imported from neighbouring states. Who is responsible for onion prices touching Rs 150 or 170 or 180? Rains? No. We are responsible because we do not plant onions," the chief minister added.
"All of us used to grow onions. Now we have stopped doing that. Can onion grow in Goa? It can still grow in Goa. Women in Goa used to plant onions, chillies and vegetables needed for the household all through the year," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Edge 2 Review: The Game Gets Murkier and More Thrilling
- Alia Bhatt is So Successful as She Didn't Inherit a Genetic Flaw from Our Father, Says Pooja Bhatt
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Should Play Independently, Says Her Mother
- Irfan Pathan Had a Fitting Response to Abdul Razzaq Calling Bumrah a 'Baby Bowler'
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game