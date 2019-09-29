Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Strict Measures for Prevention of Dengue

Despite the multiple awareness programmes conducted by the administration, the number of dengue cases has only shot up in Goa

Trending Desk

Updated:September 29, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Strict Measures for Prevention of Dengue
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed in waste management and awareness drives to control the spread of dengue as the state reels from mosquito-borne diseases.

Despite the multiple awareness programmes conducted by the administration, the number of cases has only shot up.

In the past few months, Goa has seen an increase in dengue cases and has reported a few deaths. The health officers have also been kept on alert ever since August saw a spike in the incidence of the viral disease. Additionally, anti-larval measures and fogging activities are being carried out in the areas where cases have been reported.

Earlier this month, during a cleanliness drive, the health officials in Goa discovered dengue mosquito breeding in the domesticated condition in many localities in the city. The DHS has been directed to co-ordinate with municipal bodies that are also responsible for preventing mosquito breeding. They are advised to adopt proper waste management measures.

The incidence of dengue has been seen across the state. Most of these cases have been detected in Panaji, Vasco, Canacona and in some areas of North Goa. An official said the CM has asked them to undertake awareness programmes on a large scale. These programs include preventing breeding of the dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti in educational institutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram