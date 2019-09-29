Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Strict Measures for Prevention of Dengue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed in waste management and awareness drives to control the spread of dengue as the state reels from mosquito-borne diseases.

Despite the multiple awareness programmes conducted by the administration, the number of cases has only shot up.

In the past few months, Goa has seen an increase in dengue cases and has reported a few deaths. The health officers have also been kept on alert ever since August saw a spike in the incidence of the viral disease. Additionally, anti-larval measures and fogging activities are being carried out in the areas where cases have been reported.

Earlier this month, during a cleanliness drive, the health officials in Goa discovered dengue mosquito breeding in the domesticated condition in many localities in the city. The DHS has been directed to co-ordinate with municipal bodies that are also responsible for preventing mosquito breeding. They are advised to adopt proper waste management measures.

The incidence of dengue has been seen across the state. Most of these cases have been detected in Panaji, Vasco, Canacona and in some areas of North Goa. An official said the CM has asked them to undertake awareness programmes on a large scale. These programs include preventing breeding of the dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti in educational institutes.

