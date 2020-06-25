Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says He Expects Covid-19 Recoveries in the State to Grow

With as many as 137 COVID-19 patients recovering from the infection in Goa in the last two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed confidence that the number of recoveries in the state will grow in the coming days.

Till Wednesday night, the overall tally of coronavirus positive patients in the state was 951.

On Tuesday 45 new COVID-19 positive cases were found in the state, while 53 people had recovered on that day. The trend continued on Wednesday with 84 people recovering, while the number of new cases was 42. These recoveries reduced the number of active COVID-19 cases to 660.

"Recovery of 137 active corona positive cases in the last two days is a reflection of the hard work and efforts of our frontline corona warriors, and robust healthcare infrastructure that has been set up in the state. Similar number of recoveries are expected in coming days," Sawant said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.