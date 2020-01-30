Take the pledge to vote

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Seeks Apology From Railway Official for 'Portuguese' Slur

During a visit to Goa on January 20, Singh, speaking to a group of people led by BJP MLA Alina Saldanha who opposed double tracking of a railway line in the state, called her 'Portuguese'.

PTI

January 30, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought apology from a senior railway official for calling BJP MLA Alina Saldanha "Portuguese". He had summoned General Manager of South Western Railway Ajay Kumar Singh and asked him to apologise to the woman legislator, Sawant told reporters here.

During a visit to Goa on January 20, Singh, speaking to a group of people led by Saldanha who opposed double tracking of a railway line in the state, called her "Portuguese".

After his comment was aired by news channels and sparked a row, he had withdrawn it. "May it be for an MLA or any other Goan, we will not tolerate this kind of insult. I have summoned him and he should tender apology to Saldanha," the chief minister said.

He had also taken up the issue with the Union Railway Ministry, he added. Saldanha had told reporters earlier that she narrated the incident to Sawant and he promised that the railway

officer would "apologise to the people of Goa".

Saldanha, who represents the Cortalim Assembly constituency, was a minister in the previous Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet.

