1-min read

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Stops Convoy for Injured Tourist, Takes Her to the Hospital

CM Pramod Sawant, who is a doctor in alternative medicine, examined her wounds and then facilitated her visit to the nearest hospital in a car from his convoy.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Stops Convoy for Injured Tourist, Takes Her to the Hospital
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday stopped his convoy to provide assistance to a woman tourist who had met with an accident, by first examining her and then taking her to the nearest hospital in one of his escort vehicles.

On his way back from the Dabolim international airport, after returning from an official visit to the national capital where he met several BJP leaders as well as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he stopped the convoy at the Zuari bridge to enquire after the woman who was knocked down in a hit and run case.

Sawant, who is a doctor in alternative medicine, examined her wounds and then facilitated her visit to the nearest hospital in a car from his convoy. The video of Sawant rendering help to the injured tourist was uploaded to the social media by an eyewitness.

"The Chief Minister also enquired whether the injured lady had noted down the number of the vehicle which had collided with a two-wheeler," an official attached to the Chief Minister's Office said.​

