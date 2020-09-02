INDIA

1-MIN READ

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests Positive for Coronavirus, In Home Isolation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

"I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he tweeted.

