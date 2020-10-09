Goa CM Says 95% of Covid-19 Deaths 'Comorbid' in State, 5% Succumbed Amid 'Delay in Seeking Treatment'

More than 95 per cent deaths of Covid-19 positive patients have occurred on account of comorbid conditions, while five per cent patients have died due to delay on their part in seeking treatment, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony organised in Panaji to formally launch free Covid-19 kits for patients in home isolation, Sawant said that the death rate in the state, pre-pandemic and post pandemic in comparative time periods has remained the same.

As many as 484 people have died in Goa after testing positive for Covid-19, even as the state has recorded a total tally of 37,102 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister said that if one analysed the death statistics in the state in the pre-pandemic and pandemic periods, the rate of death has not increased because of Covid-19 infections.

"There is no difference in mortality rates. At that time (pre-pandemic) causes of death were attributed to diseases, accidents, kidney failure, etc. Deaths have not increased," Sawant added.