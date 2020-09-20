Goa CM Slams Opposition Over Rajya Sabha Din

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday condemned the ruckus created by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha during passage of two key farm bills. “Very unbecoming conduct of @AamAadmiParty MP Shri @SanjayAzadSin in Rajya Sabha today. These actions of the opponents are highly deplorable, which are subverting the parliamentary conventions,” Sawant tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were passed by the Upper House of parliament amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members. The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Amidst a heated debate on the floor of Rajya Sabhha, some Opposition members, ignoring the COVID-19 protocol, charged towards the podium of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, flung the rule book at him and tore official papers. They yanked his microphone and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.

