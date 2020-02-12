Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa CM to Meet Archbishop Who Sought Scrapping of CAA

The Archbishop recently urged the central government to "immediately and unconditionally" revoke the "divisive and discriminatory" Citizenship Amendment Act and stop quashing the "right to dissent".

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa CM to Meet Archbishop Who Sought Scrapping of CAA
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: Days after Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, urged the Centre to revoke the "divisive and discriminatory" Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he would meet him in a couple of two days.

Asked if the meeting would be over the issue of the new citizenship law, Sawant said, "I am going to meet him, that's what it is."

The Archbishop recently urged the central government to "immediately and unconditionally" revoke the "divisive and discriminatory" Citizenship Amendment Act and stop quashing the "right to dissent".

He also appealed to the government not to implement the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

However, BJP state general secretary and former Lok Sabha member Narendra Sawaikar on Monday called Ferrao's statement against the CAA as "divisive".

Sawaikar asked why the Archbishop was not objecting to Article 30 of the Constitution which gives minorities the right to establish educational institutions.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram