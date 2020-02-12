Delhi result tally
Goa CM to Meet Archbishop Who Sought Scrapping of CAA
The Archbishop recently urged the central government to "immediately and unconditionally" revoke the "divisive and discriminatory" Citizenship Amendment Act and stop quashing the "right to dissent".
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Panaji: Days after Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, urged the Centre to revoke the "divisive and discriminatory" Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he would meet him in a couple of two days.
Asked if the meeting would be over the issue of the new citizenship law, Sawant said, "I am going to meet him, that's what it is."
He also appealed to the government not to implement the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
However, BJP state general secretary and former Lok Sabha member Narendra Sawaikar on Monday called Ferrao's statement against the CAA as "divisive".
Sawaikar asked why the Archbishop was not objecting to Article 30 of the Constitution which gives minorities the right to establish educational institutions.
