Goa Cong Condemns 'Arrest' Of Rahul Gandhi By UP Police

Panaji: The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Thursday criticised the Uttar Pradesh police for “arresting” party leader Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to meet the family of Hathras victim. “Strongly condemn manhandling and arrest of @RahulGandhi by @BJP4India using UP Police on way to Hathras to meet family of victim of #HathrasHorror along with @priyankagandhi,” GPCC chief Girish Chodankar tweeted.

“Sharing grief is crime in India. The voice of outraged nation can’t be suppressed with high-handedness,” he added. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested by the UP police after they were stopped from marching towards Hathras on Thursday, the party said.

