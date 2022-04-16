CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Goa Cop Arrested for Raping Teen Girl, Forcing Her to Undergo Abortion
1-MIN READ

Goa Cop Arrested for Raping Teen Girl, Forcing Her to Undergo Abortion

Koli, who was charged with rape under IPC, POCSO Act and Goa Children's Act provisions, was presented in a court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody for seven days(File photo/Reuters)

Manjunath Koli was arrested by the Women Cell of the state police after the victim's mother filed a complaint

A Goa policeman was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl several times and then forcing her to undergo an abortion, an official said on Saturday. Manjunath Koli was arrested by the Women Cell of the state police after the victim’s mother filed a complaint, he said.

Koli, who was charged with rape under IPC, POCSO Act and Goa Children’s Act provisions, was presented in a court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody for seven days, the official added.

first published:April 16, 2022, 17:04 IST