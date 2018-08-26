English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Goa Court Orders Action Against Cop Over False Case of 'Theft of Question'
The Crime Branch had registered a case of theft under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against activist Kashinath Shetye in July, 2017 for allegedly stealing a copy of a starred question from the Assembly.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Panaji: A court here has ordered that "criminal proceedings" be initiated against a police officer for filing a false case of theft of a starred question from the Legislative Assembly against a social activist.
Starred questions are important queries tabled in the legislature. Such questions and the answers to them are compiled in booklets by the legislature staff, but they are not supposed to be published outside before a discussion in the House.
Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Shubhalaxmi Shivolkar, in her order yesterday, said inspector Vishwesh Karpe of the Crime Branch should not have filed a case of theft in the matter by blindly following the orders of his superiors and political leaders.
The Crime Branch had registered a case of theft under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against activist Kashinath Shetye in July, 2017 for allegedly stealing a copy of a starred question from the Assembly and uploading it on social media before it came up for discussion in the House.
The case was filed on a complaint from the legislature officials.
Shetye then filed a private complaint with the magistrate, seeking action against BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral, Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma, Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant and inspector Karpe for filing a false case.
The magistrate dismissed the charges against Cabral, Sharma and Sawant, but ordered registration of a case against the police officer.
"This is a classic example which shows how blindly the orders of political leaders and higher officers are followed by subordinate officers so as to cause hardship to the common man who is at the mercy of the so-called officers and political leaders," the magistrate said in the order.
"....one can imagine the situation of a common man, to what extent a police officer can go to falsely implicate any person...if the so-called police machinery and persons in power intend to target a person," she said.
Inspector Karpe was under obligation to hold a preliminary inquiry, but he went further and registered an FIR for theft by blindly following orders, she added.
There was no "lawful ground" for registering a case of theft, the court said and ordered that "criminal proceedings" be initiated against the officer.
Also Watch
Starred questions are important queries tabled in the legislature. Such questions and the answers to them are compiled in booklets by the legislature staff, but they are not supposed to be published outside before a discussion in the House.
Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Shubhalaxmi Shivolkar, in her order yesterday, said inspector Vishwesh Karpe of the Crime Branch should not have filed a case of theft in the matter by blindly following the orders of his superiors and political leaders.
The Crime Branch had registered a case of theft under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against activist Kashinath Shetye in July, 2017 for allegedly stealing a copy of a starred question from the Assembly and uploading it on social media before it came up for discussion in the House.
The case was filed on a complaint from the legislature officials.
Shetye then filed a private complaint with the magistrate, seeking action against BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral, Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma, Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant and inspector Karpe for filing a false case.
The magistrate dismissed the charges against Cabral, Sharma and Sawant, but ordered registration of a case against the police officer.
"This is a classic example which shows how blindly the orders of political leaders and higher officers are followed by subordinate officers so as to cause hardship to the common man who is at the mercy of the so-called officers and political leaders," the magistrate said in the order.
"....one can imagine the situation of a common man, to what extent a police officer can go to falsely implicate any person...if the so-called police machinery and persons in power intend to target a person," she said.
Inspector Karpe was under obligation to hold a preliminary inquiry, but he went further and registered an FIR for theft by blindly following orders, she added.
There was no "lawful ground" for registering a case of theft, the court said and ordered that "criminal proceedings" be initiated against the officer.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Candid Couple: Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked by Ranbir Kapoor Yet Again, See Pic
- Tata Safari Storme GS800 for Indian Army with Matte Green Paint: 1500th Unit Rolled-Out
- Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary
- Bobby Deol: People Were Not Interested in Working With Me Before Race 3
- Big Data And us: Are we All Being Given a Reputation Score?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...