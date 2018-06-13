GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Goa Creche Operator Burns 9-Year-Old’s Hands for ‘Not Behaving Properly’

The FIR filed by the victim’s mother alleges that 52-year-old Renu Halpatti, who has filed for anticipatory bail, burnt the boy’s hand with a red-hot tong as punishment.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 8:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Goa Creche Operator Burns 9-Year-Old’s Hands for ‘Not Behaving Properly’
Image for representation
Panaji: A creche operator in Vasco was booked on Tuesday for injuring a nine-year-old boy, police said.

The FIR filed by the victim’s mother alleges that 52-year-old Renu Halpatti, who has filed for anticipatory bail, burnt the boy’s hand with a red-hot tong as punishment for behaving improperly.

“The accused had threatened the victim not to disclose the injury to his parents,” the complaint says.

The incident took place four days ago, according to the FIR, but the victim informed his parents about the injuries on Tuesday.

“We have filed a complaint under Section 328 (causing hurt intentionally) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” police officer Nolasco Raposo said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You