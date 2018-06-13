Goa Creche Operator Burns 9-Year-Old’s Hands for ‘Not Behaving Properly’

A creche operator in Vasco was booked on Tuesday for injuring a nine-year-old boy, police said.The FIR filed by the victim’s mother alleges that 52-year-old Renu Halpatti, who has filed for anticipatory bail, burnt the boy’s hand with a red-hot tong as punishment for behaving improperly.“The accused had threatened the victim not to disclose the injury to his parents,” the complaint says.The incident took place four days ago, according to the FIR, but the victim informed his parents about the injuries on Tuesday.“We have filed a complaint under Section 328 (causing hurt intentionally) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” police officer Nolasco Raposo said.