Goa Police Chief Pranab Nanda Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Official Visit to Delhi

Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed Nanda's death. He was on a Delhi visit after attending official functions in Goa on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Goa Police Chief Pranab Nanda Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Official Visit to Delhi
File photo of Goa DGP Pranab Nanda. (Credits: Goa Police)

Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in New Delhi last night, a senior official said.

Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed Nanda's death. The DGP was on a Delhi visit after attending official functions in Goa on Friday.

"We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking," Singh said.

Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer and belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March this year.

Nanda, whose wife Sundari, has also served as Director General of Police of Puducherry, was attached to the Intelligence Bureau for nearly two decades, before he was posted as DGP of the coastal state earlier this year.

(With agency inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
