Goa Police Chief Pranab Nanda Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Official Visit to Delhi

Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in New Delhi last night, a senior official said.

Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed Nanda's death. The DGP was on a Delhi visit after attending official functions in Goa on Friday.

"We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking," Singh said.

Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer and belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March this year.

Saddened by the news of demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri. Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/u3Qlcq0ZwS — Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) November 16, 2019

Nanda, whose wife Sundari, has also served as Director General of Police of Puducherry, was attached to the Intelligence Bureau for nearly two decades, before he was posted as DGP of the coastal state earlier this year.

(With agency inputs)

