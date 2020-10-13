Goa DGP Welcomes Formation Of Two New Police Districts

Panaji: Goa’s director general of police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena has welcomed the state government’s decision to create two additional police districts, saying this would better police presence and ensure effective supervision of far flung areas in the coastal state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced the formation of police districts at Ponda (South) and Mapusa (North), which would be headed by superintendent of police (SP) rank officers.

The state currently has two police districts of North and South Goa, which are headed by SPs. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Meena said the creation of two more police districts was necessary, as Goa has sizeable presence of tourists and industrialisation has been taking place at a fast pace.

Additional police districts would better the police presence and ensure effective supervision, he said. “We will have an SP stationed at Mapusa who can monitor law and order in North Goa’s tourist belt, while another at Ponda can supervise the surrounding areas, which have been developed for spiritual tourism due to presence of renowned temples,” the DGP said.

Mapusa is nine kilometres away from state capital Panaji, while Ponda is 25 km away. The upcoming international airport at Mopa will also add to the requirement of policing in North district, which can be covered under Mapusa police district, the senior official said.

