CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Goa Extends Coronavirus Curfew Till July 26, Shops to Remain Open From 7am to 6 pm
1-MIN READ

Goa Extends Coronavirus Curfew Till July 26, Shops to Remain Open From 7am to 6 pm

Curfew in Goa order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July

Curfew in Goa order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July

The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till July 26. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also allowed to remain open.

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 120 new infections and two deaths on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,562 active cases.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 18, 2021, 20:55 IST