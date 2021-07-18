Goa Extends Coronavirus Curfew Till July 26, Shops to Remain Open From 7am to 6 pm

The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till July 26. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also allowed to remain open.

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 120 new infections and two deaths on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,562 active cases.

