Goa Extends Covid Lockdown Till August 9, No Fresh Relaxations Issued

The Goa government on Sunday extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state. The previous curfew deadline was scheduled to end on August 2.

The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the state and no fresh relaxation has been granted.

The coastal state on Sunday reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, the health department said.

