Goa Forward Party to Move Resolution Seeking Political Reservation for STs

Panaji: A resolution seeking "political reservation" for tribals for their empowerment will be brought in during the upcoming session of the Goa Legislative Assembly

by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), an NDA ally, the party president Vijai Sardesai has said.

The former deputy chief minister told a gathering in Margao on Sunday that such resolution for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community is the need of the hour.

Tribals in the coastal state have been demanding that a seat be reserved for the community in the 40-member Legislative Assembly.

At present, one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the House.

"United opposition including the Congress will move this resolution in the budget session beginning February 3. The indigenous population should be given a protection. It is an international phenomenon. Even countries like Canada have drafted separate laws to protect their indigenous population," said Sardesai, who represents Fatorda seat.

He said tribal communities are in "danger".

"We need to keep their natural heritage alive and empower them," he added.

Leaders of either the ruling BJP or the main opposition Congress have not made any statement so far regarding such resolution.

Tribals, who comprise around 12 per cent of Goa's total population, are mostly concentrated in Sanguem and Canacona talukas in South Goa. The community mostly depends on agriculture for livelihood.

Meanwhile, Sardesai also said that the Constitution is under threat due to the new citizenship law and proposed NPR and NRC.

