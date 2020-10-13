Goa: FRCs Get Six Months' Deadline To Settle Land Claims

Panaji: The Goa government on Tuesday gave forest rights committees (FRCs) a deadline of six months to decide on claims made by tribals from Sanguem and Sattari talukas under the Forest Rights Act. Both the talukas have sizeable tribal population who are eligible for ownership of their cultivated land under the Forest Rights Act.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, state tribal welfare minister Govind Gaude, state public works department minister Deepak Pauskar, among others were present for the high-level meetings held at the state secretariat. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kavlekar said FRCs have been given a deadline of six months to settle all claims under the Forest Rights Act.

At least 300 cases per month would be settled by FRCs after following all required procedure, he said. The district collector has been asked to monitor the process and submit monthly reports to the state government, the deputy chief minister said.

FRCs were constituted in February, 2019 under the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. Spot verification of land covered under the Act is done by the authorities, Gaude said, adding that by mid- November, first slot of 340 cases would be settled.

