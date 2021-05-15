india

1-MIN READ

Goa gears up for Cyclone Tauktae; NDRF team arrives

Fishermen carry their boats away from the shore due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Mangaluru on Saturday. PTI

The Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a severe cyclonic storm from May 15 to May 17 with wind speed in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.

The Goa government is gearing up for Cyclonic storm Tauktae which is gathering momentum along the country’s western coast.

While Goa witnessed thunder, lightning and heavy showers on Friday, the Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a severe cyclonic storm from May 15 to May 17 with wind speed in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.

“A National Disaster Response Force team from Pune has arrived in Goa to assess the situation," a state government spokesperson said.

The official also said that police, Fire and Emergency department services personnel have been kept on standby.

“The district administration’s disaster management force are also on high alert in view of the cyclone warning."

first published:May 15, 2021, 15:00 IST