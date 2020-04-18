Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa Government to Open on April 20 With Social Distancing Norms Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Goa has not recorded a single COVID-19 positive case since April 3.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goa Government to Open on April 20 With Social Distancing Norms Amid Covid-19 Outbreak
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Panaji: With state government offices set to open on April 20, the Goa government's General Administration department on Saturday issued a circular urging senior officers to ensure safe distancing and hygiene protocols on their respective premises.

The circular issued by department under secretary Shripad Arlekar also states, that government offices should not entertain visitors for now and meetings should be conducted via video conferencing as much as possible.

"All heads of departments shall ensure that the employees are called to office on alternate basis, so that not more than 50 per cent strength of all the employees shall attend office on a particular day and remaining shall work from home on alternate day basis (absolutely essential staff may attend on a daily basis)," the order issued on Saturday states.

"It is suggested that working hours for all the employees who attend the office on a particular day should be staggered. Three groups of employees may be formed and asked to attend the office as per following timings," it also adds.

The order also states that all heads of departments are expected to ensure that hand sanitisers are available at the government offices along with adequate water supply.

The order also urges government servants to maintain social distancing at the workplace as well as in public transport, to and from work. Also, the order also states, that visitors should be dissuaded from visiting government offices.

Goa has not recorded a single COVID-19 positive case since April 3.

Currently there is only one COVID-19 positive person in the state government's quarantine facility at the Employee State Insurance hospital in South Goa.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Saturday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government to bring our a whte paper on the finnacial condition of the state and "start austerity measures at all levels by curtailing unwanted and wasteful expenditure".

"The government needs to look into the future of small businesses and professions like street cart operators, motorcycle pilots, rickshaws drvers, mechanics, barbers, cobblers, bar and tavern owners along with tourism stakeholders," Kamat said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres