Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Goa Govt Approves Law Amendment to Allow Women in Night Shifts

The amendment was approved this week by the state cabinet and is set to be tabled during the next Assembly session. A writer-activist Jyoti Cuncolienkar called it a 'revolutionary step'.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Goa Govt Approves Law Amendment to Allow Women in Night Shifts
Image for representation purpose only.
Loading...

Panaji: Women activists Saturday welcomed the Goa government's decision to approve an amendment to the Factories Act which will allow the deployment of women in night shifts in industries.

The amendment was approved this week by the state cabinet and is set to be tabled during the next Assembly session.

"This is a welcome step towards women empowerment taken by the state government, especially deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai (also factories minister). It will give trouble-free space to women to excel in their careers," said Auda Viegas, president, Bailancho Ekvott, an NGO working for women and children in Goa.

Addressing a press conference in Margao town of South Goa, she said the move will help women get more jobs.

Writer-activist Jyoti Cuncolienkar called it a "revolutionary step" and expressed hope that it would bring about equality at the workplace.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram