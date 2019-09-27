Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Goa Govt Bans Single-use Plastic in its Offices from October 2 in Bid to Promote Eco-friendly Items

Stating that directive has been issued following approval from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Arlekar said the government wants to promote eco-friendly and re-usable items in the coastal state.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Goa Govt Bans Single-use Plastic in its Offices from October 2 in Bid to Promote Eco-friendly Items
Representative image. (AP)
Loading...

Panaji: The Goa government has imposed a ban on the usage of single-use plastic in its offices from October 2.

In a circular issued on September 25, Shripad Arlekar, under secretary of the general administration department, said, "The Government of Goa has decided to ban the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, glasses, plates, etc, in the government offices, canteens, meetings and functions from October 2, 2019 onwards."

Stating that directive has been issued following approval from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Arlekar said the government wants to promote eco-friendly and re-usable items in the coastal state.

Last month, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed a bill banning manufacture, sale anduseofsingle-useplasticitems and carry bags, with a penalty ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3 lakh for violators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to shun single-use plastic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram