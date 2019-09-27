Goa Govt Bans Single-use Plastic in its Offices from October 2 in Bid to Promote Eco-friendly Items
Stating that directive has been issued following approval from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Arlekar said the government wants to promote eco-friendly and re-usable items in the coastal state.
Representative image. (AP)
Panaji: The Goa government has imposed a ban on the usage of single-use plastic in its offices from October 2.
In a circular issued on September 25, Shripad Arlekar, under secretary of the general administration department, said, "The Government of Goa has decided to ban the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, glasses, plates, etc, in the government offices, canteens, meetings and functions from October 2, 2019 onwards."
Stating that directive has been issued following approval from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Arlekar said the government wants to promote eco-friendly and re-usable items in the coastal state.
Last month, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed a bill banning manufacture, sale anduseofsingle-useplasticitems and carry bags, with a penalty ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3 lakh for violators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to shun single-use plastic.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: All The Changes You Need to Know About
- Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige Developing Star Wars Film
- OnePlus TV Line-up Launched in India With Two 55-inch 4K TVs; Prices Start Rs 69,900
- Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey