Goa Govt Departments in List of Defaulters with Rs 145-crore Power Dues
State Power Minister Nilesh Cabral gave this information to reporters. After going through the balance sheets of all the sub-divisions, it came to light that total Rs 350 crore are outstanding from the power consumers.
Image for representation.
Panaji: Various government departments in Goa owe approximately Rs 145 crore to the state power department, which is reeling under financial crisis due to non-payment of total Rs 350 crore dues by consumers.
State Power Minister Nilesh Cabral gave this information to reporters on Friday. After going through the balance sheets of all the sub-divisions, it came to light that total Rs 350 crore are outstanding from the power consumers, including the government agencies, individuals and private firms, he said.
"Of this, Rs 120 crore to Rs 145 crore are due from various government departments alone," the minister added.
According to him, from November, the power department will start filing RRC (revenue recovery certificate) cases against the defaulters.
"We have already issued notice to several defaulters and the recovery process has started," Cabral said.
Earlier this week, the power department had disconnected the electricity supply of Panaji municipal market for non-payment of Rs 5 crore dues pending since 2003.
